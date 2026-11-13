📅 Santa riding the Webster fire truck on Dec. 19

Santa is coming back to Webster!

On Saturday, December 19, starting at 10 A.M., Santa Claus will ride through the Webdale, Edgewater, and Green Acres neighborhoods on the green Webster fire truck.

Kids who come outside to say hello can get goodie bags from Santa and his friends.

If you live in or near Webdale, Edgewater, or Green Acres, plan to step outside a little before 10 A.M. and watch for the green fire truck rolling through your street so your children don’t miss him.