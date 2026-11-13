📅 Christmas in the Park: Santa, live music & a movie

Celebrate the holidays at Texas Avenue Park (17100 N. Texas Avenue, Webster, TX 77598) on Saturday, December 12, starting at 5 P.M.

Santa will be at the park to spread holiday cheer, and Space City Big Band will be playing favorite holiday songs. The evening wraps up with an outdoor showing of a holiday classic movie.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to relax during the movie. Holiday treats will be available from local vendors.

This is a family-friendly outdoor event, so bundle up, bring the kids, and enjoy a festive night in the park.