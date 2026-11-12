📅 Rankin senior Matthew Ramos earns Player of the Week

📅 Rankin’s Matthew Ramos named Player of the Week

Senior captain Matthew Ramos has been named Player of the Week after leading the Rankin Red Devils to a second straight district title.

In the district finale against Buena Vista, Ramos racked up over 200 yards and four touchdowns, helping Rankin finish undefeated in district play. He’s one of just two seniors on the team and takes on a big leadership role alongside fellow senior Kayin Hanna.

Ramos says he’ll remember the strong work ethic the program taught him and is excited for more football with his teammates as the postseason begins.

Rankin now moves on to face Klondike in the bi-district round on Thursday.