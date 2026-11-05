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La Joya
La Joya ISD to host Veterans musical tribute
7 days ago
La Joya ISD elementary music students will present a musical tribute to honor veterans on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 6:00 PM at the Alejandro “Alex” H. Saenz Performing Arts Center. Veterans, military families, and community members are invited to attend this event celebrating patriotism, appreciation, and remembrance.
This content is adapted from materials provided by La Joya ISD
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