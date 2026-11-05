La Joya ISD hosts free CULTURA Chalk Art event

La Joya ISD will host its 4th Annual CULTURA Chalk Art Experience, themed Raíces que Nos Unen: Roots That Connect Us, on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Alejandro “Alex” H. Saenz Performing Arts Center. The event is free and open to the public, with colorful student chalk art displays, floor art, and a community artist space where visitors can create their own chalk art.

This content is adapted from materials provided by La Joya ISD