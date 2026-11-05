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Frisco
170 Frisco ISD students make All-Region orchestra
4 days ago
A total of 170 Frisco ISD high school orchestra students earned spots in the TMEA Region 24 All-Region ensembles and will perform on December 12 at McKinney High School. Join in congratulating these students: https://ow.ly/sgzI5103VZ8.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Frisco Independent School District
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