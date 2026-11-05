Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Frisco

170 Frisco ISD students make All-Region orchestra

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KfZzs_1Gpdjbs000

A total of 170 Frisco ISD high school orchestra students earned spots in the TMEA Region 24 All-Region ensembles and will perform on December 12 at McKinney High School. Join in congratulating these students: https://ow.ly/sgzI5103VZ8.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Frisco Independent School District

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments