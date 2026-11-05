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Falfurrias
Brooks County ISD early dismissal at 2:30 p.m.
6 days ago
Brooks County ISD will release all students early at 2:30 PM on Thursday, November 5 due to the City of Falfurrias emergency water service notice from a water main break causing low or no water pressure. Buses will run starting at 2:30 PM, students will be supervised until they are picked up or on their bus, all practices and the Girls & Boys Club are canceled for the day, and the Burning of the F event is still scheduled.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Brooks County ISD
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