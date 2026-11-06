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Education
📅 SVHS Musical Theatre Performance on Nov. 7, 2026
9 days ago
📅 SVHS Musical Theatre show at the PAC
SVHS Musical Theatre will perform on Saturday, November 7, 2026 from 5:00–8:00 PM at the PAC.
If you’d like to go, just head to the PAC at showtime and enjoy the performance. You can also use the school site tools to copy the event to Google Calendar or download the iCal file so you don’t forget.
This listing is shared on the Bill Brown Elementary / Comal ISD calendar, so it’s especially relevant for families with students in the district who want to support the high school theatre program.
More Info: SVHS Musical Theatre Performance | Bill Brown Elem...
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