📢 All 11 Waller ISD schools earn TEA Purple Star designation

📢 Waller ISD schools earn state honor for military family support

All 11 Waller ISD campuses have earned the Texas Education Agency Purple Star Designation for their work supporting military-connected students and families. Waller ISD is one of only a few districts in Texas where every campus holds this honor.

To earn the designation, each school had to:

Name a campus military liaison

Create an online resource page for military families

for military families Host events each school year

each school year Run a transition program to welcome new students

to welcome new students Provide staff training on challenges military families face

on challenges military families face Sign a proclamation of support from the principal

All campuses also hold Veterans Day programs and take part in Purple Up Day to honor military children.

Veterans Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11. Check your child’s campus communications for details on how their school will celebrate and how your family can take part.