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📅 Saturday with Santa at Comanche Public Library

9 days ago
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📅 Pictures, Crafts, and Story Time at Saturday with Santa

Bring the family to the Comanche Public Library for Saturday with Santa on Saturday, December 12, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM (US/Central).

This is a come-and-go event, so you can stop by anytime during those two hours. There will be:

  • Pictures with Santa
  • Holiday crafts
  • Story time

Anyone is welcome — families, kids, and singles alike. No special sign-up is mentioned; just come to the library during the event time and join in the fun.

More Info: Saturday with Santa — Comanche Public Library

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