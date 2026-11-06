📅 Saturday with Santa at Comanche Public Library

📅 Pictures, Crafts, and Story Time at Saturday with Santa

Bring the family to the Comanche Public Library for Saturday with Santa on Saturday, December 12, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM (US/Central).

This is a come-and-go event, so you can stop by anytime during those two hours. There will be:

Pictures with Santa

Holiday crafts

Story time

Anyone is welcome — families, kids, and singles alike. No special sign-up is mentioned; just come to the library during the event time and join in the fun.