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📅 Saturday with Santa at Comanche Public Library
9 days ago
📅 Pictures, Crafts, and Story Time at Saturday with Santa
Bring the family to the Comanche Public Library for Saturday with Santa on Saturday, December 12, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM (US/Central).
This is a come-and-go event, so you can stop by anytime during those two hours. There will be:
- Pictures with Santa
- Holiday crafts
- Story time
Anyone is welcome — families, kids, and singles alike. No special sign-up is mentioned; just come to the library during the event time and join in the fun.
More Info: Saturday with Santa — Comanche Public Library
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