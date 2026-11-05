Caldwell County Senior Expo in Luling Today

The 2026 Caldwell County Senior Expo is being held on November 5, 2026, from 10 AM to 2 PM at the Caldwell County Community & Evacuation Center, 2947 N. Magnolia Ave., Luling, TX. The free event offers senior resources, health and wellness information, community connections, food, refreshments, and giveaways, and is open to everyone. Presenting sponsors include Combined Community Action, Inc., Area Agency on Aging of the Capital Area, Capital Area Council of Governments (CAPCOG), and Meals on Wheels Rural Capital Area.

This content is adapted from materials provided by CARTS