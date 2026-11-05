Caldwell County Senior Expo Today in Luling

The 2026 Caldwell County Senior Expo takes place on November 5, 2026, from 10 AM to 2 PM at the Caldwell County Community & Evacuation Center, 2947 N. Magnolia Ave., Luling, TX. The event offers senior resources, health and wellness information, community connections, food, refreshments, and giveaways, with free admission for everyone. Presenting sponsors include Combined Community Action, Inc., Area Agency on Aging of the Capital Area, Capital Area Council of Governments (CAPCOG), and Meals on Wheels Rural Capital Area.

This content is adapted from materials provided by CARTS