Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Luling

Caldwell County Senior Expo Today in Luling

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oNiYR_1GobIHIy00

The 2026 Caldwell County Senior Expo takes place on November 5, 2026, from 10 AM to 2 PM at the Caldwell County Community & Evacuation Center, 2947 N. Magnolia Ave., Luling, TX. The event offers senior resources, health and wellness information, community connections, food, refreshments, and giveaways, with free admission for everyone. Presenting sponsors include Combined Community Action, Inc., Area Agency on Aging of the Capital Area, Capital Area Council of Governments (CAPCOG), and Meals on Wheels Rural Capital Area.

This content is adapted from materials provided by CARTS

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Comments