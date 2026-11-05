Adult cat Rudolph available for adoption

Hood County Animal Control in Granbury has an adult male cat named Rudolph available for adoption for $25. Rudolph is a neutered domestic short hair, about 3–4 years old, very friendly and social, and has a healing nose injury. The adoption fee includes a prepaid voucher for sterilization and rabies vaccination at a participating vet, a HomeAgain microchip, first round of vaccines, and pyrantel dewormer; visit 1550 Weatherford Hwy, Granbury, TX 76048 or call 817-573-4277 or email kgreer@hoodcounty.texas.gov for details.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Hood County Animal Control, TX