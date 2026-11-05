undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Granbury
Crow the cat available for $25 adoption
5 days ago
A male DSH cat named Crow is available for adoption at Hood County Animal Control, 1550 Weatherford Hwy, Granbury, TX 76048, for an adoption fee of $25. The fee includes a prepaid voucher for sterilization and rabies vaccination at a participating vet, a HomeAgain microchip, first round of vaccines, and pyrantel dewormer. Crow is about 1–2 years old, very friendly and social; to ask about adopting him, call 817-573-4277 or email kgreer@hoodcounty.texas.gov.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Hood County Animal Control, TX
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.