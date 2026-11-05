Young male cat available for $25 adoption

Hood County Animal Control in Granbury has a friendly, social neutered male DSH cat named Jim, about 4–6 months old, available for adoption for $25. The fee includes a prepaid voucher for sterilization and rabies shot at a participating vet, a HomeAgain microchip, first round of vaccines, and pyrantel dewormer. Visit 1550 Weatherford Hwy, Granbury, TX 76048, or contact 817-573-4277 or kgreer@hoodcounty.texas.gov for adoption information.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Hood County Animal Control, TX