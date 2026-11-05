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Granbury
Young male cat available for $25 adoption
5 days ago
Hood County Animal Control in Granbury has a friendly, social neutered male DSH cat named Jim, about 4–6 months old, available for adoption for $25. The fee includes a prepaid voucher for sterilization and rabies shot at a participating vet, a HomeAgain microchip, first round of vaccines, and pyrantel dewormer. Visit 1550 Weatherford Hwy, Granbury, TX 76048, or contact 817-573-4277 or kgreer@hoodcounty.texas.gov for adoption information.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Hood County Animal Control, TX
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