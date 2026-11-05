Young friendly cat available for $25 adoption

A young female DSH cat named Candi is available for adoption at Hood County Animal Control, 1550 Weatherford Hwy, Granbury, TX 76048, for an adoption fee of $25. The fee includes a prepaid voucher for sterilization and rabies vaccination at a participating vet, a HomeAgain microchip, first round of vaccines, and Pyrantel dewormer. To ask about adopting Candi, call 817-573-4277 or email kgreer@hoodcounty.texas.gov.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Hood County Animal Control, TX