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Galveston

Ship to Shore immigration exhibit open in Galveston

7 days ago
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The Ship to Shore attraction at the Galveston Historic Seaport offers immersive exhibits on Galveston’s past as one of the nation’s busiest ports in the 1880s and follows early immigrants through their sea journeys and arrival in Galveston. Visitors can also tour the 1877 Tall Ship ELISSA on a self-guided walk to experience what life was like at sea in the age of sail. More information: https://www.visitgalveston.com/blog/ship-to-shore/?utm_campaign=evergreen_2026&utm_medium=organic_social&utm_source=facebook

This content is adapted from materials provided by Galveston Island

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