Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Jourdanton

🐶 Gentle, Loyal Dogs Waiting for Adoption in Jourdanton

8 days ago

Jourdanton has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Atascosa County Animal Control would love to meet you.

Zephyr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DqDug_1GoSErE100
  • Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black
  • Shelter: Atascosa County Animal Control
  • Phone: (830) 769-2341

Zephyr is a classic German Shepherd mix with a beautiful tan and black coat. She’s an adult girl, so she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that appreciates a smart, loyal companion.

👉 Meet Zephyr and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gavin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IkyUo_1GoSErE100
  • Breed: Chihuahua mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate
  • Shelter: Atascosa County Animal Control
  • Phone: (830) 769-2341

Gavin is a small brown Chihuahua mix with a rich chocolate coat. As an adult, he’s a great size for someone in an apartment or a quieter home looking for a little buddy.

👉 Meet Gavin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Basil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYlRG_1GoSErE100
  • Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
  • Shelter: Atascosa County Animal Control
  • Phone: (830) 769-2341

Basil is a young, medium-sized terrier mix with a soft tan-and-white coat. She’s at a fun age to keep learning and growing with her new family.

👉 Meet Basil and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Leroy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28gcJX_1GoSErE100
  • Breed: Great Pyrenees mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White
  • Shelter: Atascosa County Animal Control
  • Phone: (830) 769-2341

Leroy is a big, handsome Great Pyrenees mix with a fluffy white coat. Adult Pyrenees mixes are often calm guardians who enjoy having a yard and people to watch over.

👉 Meet Leroy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Atascosa County Animal Control at (830) 769-2341 to ask about visiting and starting the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments