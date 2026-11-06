🐶 Gentle, Loyal Dogs Waiting for Adoption in Jourdanton

Jourdanton has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Atascosa County Animal Control would love to meet you.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Shelter: Atascosa County Animal Control

Phone: (830) 769-2341

Zephyr is a classic German Shepherd mix with a beautiful tan and black coat. She’s an adult girl, so she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that appreciates a smart, loyal companion.

👉 Meet Zephyr and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Atascosa County Animal Control

Phone: (830) 769-2341

Gavin is a small brown Chihuahua mix with a rich chocolate coat. As an adult, he’s a great size for someone in an apartment or a quieter home looking for a little buddy.

👉 Meet Gavin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Atascosa County Animal Control

Phone: (830) 769-2341

Basil is a young, medium-sized terrier mix with a soft tan-and-white coat. She’s at a fun age to keep learning and growing with her new family.

👉 Meet Basil and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees mix

Great Pyrenees mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Atascosa County Animal Control

Phone: (830) 769-2341

Leroy is a big, handsome Great Pyrenees mix with a fluffy white coat. Adult Pyrenees mixes are often calm guardians who enjoy having a yard and people to watch over.

👉 Meet Leroy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Atascosa County Animal Control at (830) 769-2341 to ask about visiting and starting the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.