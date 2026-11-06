undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Gentle, Loyal Dogs Waiting for Adoption in Jourdanton
Jourdanton has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Atascosa County Animal Control would love to meet you.
Zephyr
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black
- Shelter: Atascosa County Animal Control
- Phone: (830) 769-2341
Zephyr is a classic German Shepherd mix with a beautiful tan and black coat. She’s an adult girl, so she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that appreciates a smart, loyal companion.
👉 Meet Zephyr and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gavin
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Atascosa County Animal Control
- Phone: (830) 769-2341
Gavin is a small brown Chihuahua mix with a rich chocolate coat. As an adult, he’s a great size for someone in an apartment or a quieter home looking for a little buddy.
👉 Meet Gavin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Basil
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Shelter: Atascosa County Animal Control
- Phone: (830) 769-2341
Basil is a young, medium-sized terrier mix with a soft tan-and-white coat. She’s at a fun age to keep learning and growing with her new family.
👉 Meet Basil and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Leroy
- Breed: Great Pyrenees mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: Atascosa County Animal Control
- Phone: (830) 769-2341
Leroy is a big, handsome Great Pyrenees mix with a fluffy white coat. Adult Pyrenees mixes are often calm guardians who enjoy having a yard and people to watch over.
👉 Meet Leroy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Atascosa County Animal Control at (830) 769-2341 to ask about visiting and starting the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.