📅 Veterans Art Walk at Jefferson Middle & Junior High

On November 4, 2026, Jefferson Middle School and Jefferson Junior High School will host a Veterans Art Walk to honor and celebrate our veterans.

Families, students, staff, and community members are invited to come view student artwork created in recognition of veterans and their service.

If you have a veteran in your family or community, this could be a meaningful way to share the evening together and support local students’ work.

The notice does not list a specific time, so check with Jefferson ISD or your child’s school for event hours and any additional details.