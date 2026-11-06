🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Katy

Katy has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. If you’re thinking about adding a pup to your home, take a look at these sweet faces.

Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog mix

Catahoula Leopard Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $25

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Katy, TX)

Health: Microchipped and up to date on shots

and Good with: Kids, cats, and other pets

Personality: Very sweet, loving, a little shy, and enjoys snuggles and gentle play. He can be jumpy with loud noises and may need a bit of time to warm up to men, but once he trusts you, he’s all love.

Louie sounds like a gentle, family-friendly boy who just needs a calm, patient home where he can feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Louie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption fee: $300

Shelter/Org: Berg Foster Life

This petite girl is waiting with Berg Foster Life for someone to give her a cozy lap and a safe home. Please check her full profile for details on her health, training, and what kind of home she needs.

👉 Meet Jasmine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived adoption)

Shelter/Org: City of Katy Animal Services

Phone: (281) 391-4740

Cayde is a handsome, solid boy at City of Katy Animal Services. With a fee-waived adoption, he’s a great choice if you’re ready to open your heart and home to a loyal companion. Call the shelter to ask about his temperament, health, and whether he’s a match for your family.

👉 Meet Cayde and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Katy, TX, please consider visiting these dogs, sharing their profiles, or calling the listed shelters to learn more. Your share or visit could be the step that helps them find a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.