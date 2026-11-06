🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Kaufman

Looking for a loyal friend in Kaufman, TX? These adoptable dogs are waiting at local rescues for a safe, loving home.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center

Phone: (469) 376-4120

Nova is a beautiful tan and white pittie mix with a big, bright smile. She’s an adult girl, so she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with her new family.

👉 Meet Nova and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center

Phone: (469) 376-4120

Henry is a handsome shepherd mix with rich brown and black coloring. This adult boy is ready for someone who enjoys walks, training, and time together.

👉 Meet Henry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix (type unknown)

Hound mix (type unknown) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center

Phone: (469) 376-4120

Wylie is a striking brown-and-white hound mix with that classic hound look. As an adult, he’s ready to learn your routine and be a steady companion.

👉 Meet Wylie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with Gray/Silver

Black with Gray/Silver Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center

Phone: (469) 376-4120

Theodore is a stunning husky mix with black and silver coloring. He’s an adult boy who will appreciate an active home and plenty of time by your side.

👉 Meet Theodore and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix (type unknown)

Shepherd mix (type unknown) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center

Phone: (469) 376-4120

Ram is a young shepherd mix with a soft brown-and-white coat. He’s at a great age to learn, bond, and grow up with his new family.

👉 Meet Ram and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees mix

Great Pyrenees mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $49

Shelter: Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center

Phone: (469) 376-4120

Dave is a big, fluffy white Great Pyrenees mix with a very budget-friendly adoption fee. This adult gentle giant is ready for a calm, caring home.

👉 Meet Dave and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever mix

Golden Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center

Phone: (469) 376-4120

Khloe is a lovely cream-colored golden retriever mix. She’s still young and ready to learn all the house rules and tricks you’d like to teach her.

👉 Meet Khloe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center

Phone: (469) 376-4120

Kyle is a white lab mix with that classic retriever charm. As an adult, he’s ready to be your walking buddy, couch buddy, and best friend.

👉 Meet Kyle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium, type unknown)

Terrier mix (medium, type unknown) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White with Black

White with Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center

Phone: (469) 376-4120

Cedar is a tiny terrier puppy with a white-and-black coat and lots of growing to do. He’ll need patience, training, and plenty of love as he learns about the world.

👉 Meet Cedar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees mix

Great Pyrenees mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Furry Friendzy

Phone: See rescue contact on listing

Dolly is a young, fluffy Great Pyrenees mix with a beautiful white coat. She’s looking for a family who can give her time, training, and lots of affection.

👉 Meet Dolly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Kaufman, TX, please consider visiting these rescues, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application today. Your new best friend could be waiting in one of these kennels.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.