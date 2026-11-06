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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Kaufman
Looking for a loyal friend in Kaufman, TX? These adoptable dogs are waiting at local rescues for a safe, loving home.
Nova
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center
- Phone: (469) 376-4120
Nova is a beautiful tan and white pittie mix with a big, bright smile. She’s an adult girl, so she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with her new family.
👉 Meet Nova and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Henry
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center
- Phone: (469) 376-4120
Henry is a handsome shepherd mix with rich brown and black coloring. This adult boy is ready for someone who enjoys walks, training, and time together.
👉 Meet Henry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wylie
- Breed: Hound mix (type unknown)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center
- Phone: (469) 376-4120
Wylie is a striking brown-and-white hound mix with that classic hound look. As an adult, he’s ready to learn your routine and be a steady companion.
👉 Meet Wylie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Theodore
- Breed: Husky mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with Gray/Silver
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center
- Phone: (469) 376-4120
Theodore is a stunning husky mix with black and silver coloring. He’s an adult boy who will appreciate an active home and plenty of time by your side.
👉 Meet Theodore and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ram
- Breed: Shepherd mix (type unknown)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center
- Phone: (469) 376-4120
Ram is a young shepherd mix with a soft brown-and-white coat. He’s at a great age to learn, bond, and grow up with his new family.
👉 Meet Ram and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dave
- Breed: Great Pyrenees mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $49
- Shelter: Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center
- Phone: (469) 376-4120
Dave is a big, fluffy white Great Pyrenees mix with a very budget-friendly adoption fee. This adult gentle giant is ready for a calm, caring home.
👉 Meet Dave and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Khloe
- Breed: Golden Retriever mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center
- Phone: (469) 376-4120
Khloe is a lovely cream-colored golden retriever mix. She’s still young and ready to learn all the house rules and tricks you’d like to teach her.
👉 Meet Khloe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kyle
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center
- Phone: (469) 376-4120
Kyle is a white lab mix with that classic retriever charm. As an adult, he’s ready to be your walking buddy, couch buddy, and best friend.
👉 Meet Kyle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cedar
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium, type unknown)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with Black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center
- Phone: (469) 376-4120
Cedar is a tiny terrier puppy with a white-and-black coat and lots of growing to do. He’ll need patience, training, and plenty of love as he learns about the world.
👉 Meet Cedar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dolly
- Breed: Great Pyrenees mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Furry Friendzy
- Phone: See rescue contact on listing
Dolly is a young, fluffy Great Pyrenees mix with a beautiful white coat. She’s looking for a family who can give her time, training, and lots of affection.
👉 Meet Dolly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Kaufman, TX, please consider visiting these rescues, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application today. Your new best friend could be waiting in one of these kennels.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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