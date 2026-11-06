📢 TxDOT seeks public input on US 83 corridor through Dec. 19

📢 Share your input on future US 83 improvements

From now until Dec. 19, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is asking for public input on the US 83 Texas Corridor Study.

The study covers US 83 from Carrizo Springs, Texas, to the Texas/Oklahoma state line and will help TxDOT create a long‑range plan for:

Roadway conditions

Traffic operations

Safety concerns

Anticipated growth along the corridor

Through an online survey, residents, businesses, commuters, and other US 83 users can share their experiences, concerns, and priorities for the highway.

Your feedback will be part of a larger stakeholder process, and the overall study is expected to be finished by late 2027.

To take the survey and learn more, visit the US 83 Texas Corridor Study page on the TxDOT website before Dec. 19.