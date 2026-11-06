🚧 Flour Bluff Drive lane reduction extended to Nov. 11

🚧 Lane reduction on Flour Bluff Drive extended through Nov. 11

Water line work on Flour Bluff Drive between Cornerstone Drive and Micah Street is taking longer than planned.

The lane reduction, which was supposed to end today, will now stay in place through Wednesday, November 11. Nearby sidewalks are also affected.

Access to homes and businesses will stay open, and those directly impacted have already been notified.

If you drive in this area:

Use alternate routes when you can

when you can Slow down and watch for workers in the zone

and watch for workers in the zone Follow all posted signs and lane shifts

This work is part of a larger project to improve the city’s water infrastructure and reliability.

Questions for the City? Contact Beth Becerra, Public Information Officer, at elizabethb3@CorpusChristiTx.gov or (361) 826-1693.