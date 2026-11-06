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Alvin
⚠️ Alvin non-emergency city offices closed Nov. 25, 2026
8 days ago
⚠️ City offices closed for Thanksgiving holiday
On Wednesday, November 25, 2026, all non-emergency City of Alvin offices will be closed in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
If you need to handle things like permits, payments, or other non-emergency city business, plan to do it before or after November 25.
Trash pickup will NOT be affected and will run on its regular schedule.
More Info: Calendar • Non-Emergency Offices Closed - Thanksgi...
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