📅 Fire & Armor Bowl IX set for Nov. 6, 2026

📅 Fire & Armor Bowl IX at Frazier Field

Fire & Armor Bowl IX is set for Friday, November 6, 2026 from 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM at Frazier Field at Dragon Stadium.

This is a Southwest ISD event listed on the district calendar.

If you want to go:

Be at Frazier Field at Dragon Stadium by 7:30 PM on 11/6/2026

by on You can add it to your Google Calendar or download the iCal event from the district site to save the details.

The page does not list ticket prices or extra details, so check the Southwest ISD website or your campus for any updates closer to the date.