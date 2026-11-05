undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Education
📅 Preschool Storytime for ages 3–5 at Hopkins Library
6 days ago
📅 Preschool Storytime at Owen R. Hopkins Library
Bring your little ones to Preschool Storytime to build early reading skills and have fun with books, songs, and crafts.
- Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026 (and other dates listed on the library site)
- Time: 10:30 – 11:00 AM
- Location: Children's Area, Owen R. Hopkins Public Library
- Audience: Kids ages 3–5
This is an in-person program designed just for preschoolers.
If you or your child need accommodations, please contact the library 48 hours in advance at (361) 826-2350.
More Info: Preschool Storytime - LibCal - ...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.