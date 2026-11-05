📅 Preschool Storytime for ages 3–5 at Hopkins Library

📅 Preschool Storytime at Owen R. Hopkins Library

Bring your little ones to Preschool Storytime to build early reading skills and have fun with books, songs, and crafts.

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026 (and other dates listed on the library site)

(and other dates listed on the library site) Time: 10:30 – 11:00 AM

Location: Children's Area , Owen R. Hopkins Public Library

, Audience: Kids ages 3–5

This is an in-person program designed just for preschoolers.

If you or your child need accommodations, please contact the library 48 hours in advance at (361) 826-2350.