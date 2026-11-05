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📅 Preschool Storytime for ages 3–5 at Hopkins Library

6 days ago
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📅 Preschool Storytime at Owen R. Hopkins Library

Bring your little ones to Preschool Storytime to build early reading skills and have fun with books, songs, and crafts.

  • Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026 (and other dates listed on the library site)
  • Time: 10:30 – 11:00 AM
  • Location: Children's Area, Owen R. Hopkins Public Library
  • Audience: Kids ages 3–5

This is an in-person program designed just for preschoolers.

If you or your child need accommodations, please contact the library 48 hours in advance at (361) 826-2350.

More Info: Preschool Storytime - LibCal - ...

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