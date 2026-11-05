📅 Sensory Friendly Storytime for ages 1–5 on Thursdays

📅 Sensory Friendly Storytime for Young Kids

La Retama Central Library is hosting Sensory Friendly Storytime in the Children's Area. This in-person program gives parents and children a chance to learn together, meet other families, and build lasting relationships in a safe, welcoming space.

Storytime runs on Thursdays, 10:30–11:30 AM (Central Time) on these dates:

November 5, 2026

November 12, 2026

November 19, 2026

December 3, 2026

December 10, 2026

December 17, 2026

December 24, 2026

It’s designed for children ages 1–5 and their caregivers.

If you or your child need any accommodations, please contact the library at (361) 826-7000 at least 48 hours in advance.