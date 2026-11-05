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📅 Sensory Friendly Storytime for ages 1–5 on Thursdays

6 days ago
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📅 Sensory Friendly Storytime for Young Kids

La Retama Central Library is hosting Sensory Friendly Storytime in the Children's Area. This in-person program gives parents and children a chance to learn together, meet other families, and build lasting relationships in a safe, welcoming space.

Storytime runs on Thursdays, 10:30–11:30 AM (Central Time) on these dates:

  • November 5, 2026
  • November 12, 2026
  • November 19, 2026
  • December 3, 2026
  • December 10, 2026
  • December 17, 2026
  • December 24, 2026

It’s designed for children ages 1–5 and their caregivers.

If you or your child need any accommodations, please contact the library at (361) 826-7000 at least 48 hours in advance.

More Info: Sensory Friendly Storytime - LibCa...

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