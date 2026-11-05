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📅 Weekly Loom Knitting Hour for Adults & Seniors
6 days ago
📅 Learn Loom Knitting at Ben F. McDonald Library
Want to try a new craft? Join Loom Knitting Hour at the Ben F. McDonald Public Library in the General Library Area.
Sessions run on Thursdays, 11:00 AM–12:00 PM (Central Time) on:
- November 5, 2026
- November 12, 2026
- November 19, 2026
- December 3, 2026
- December 10, 2026
- December 17, 2026
You’ll learn the basics of loom knitting and make a fun project. It’s designed for adults (18+) and senior adults (55+), whether you’re brand new to yarn crafts or just brushing up your skills.
If you need accommodations, please contact the library at (361) 826-2356 at least 48 hours in advance.
More Info: Loom Knitting Hour - LibCal - ...
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