📅 Weekly Loom Knitting Hour for Adults & Seniors

📅 Learn Loom Knitting at Ben F. McDonald Library

Want to try a new craft? Join Loom Knitting Hour at the Ben F. McDonald Public Library in the General Library Area.

Sessions run on Thursdays, 11:00 AM–12:00 PM (Central Time) on:

November 5, 2026

November 12, 2026

November 19, 2026

December 3, 2026

December 10, 2026

December 17, 2026

You’ll learn the basics of loom knitting and make a fun project. It’s designed for adults (18+) and senior adults (55+), whether you’re brand new to yarn crafts or just brushing up your skills.

If you need accommodations, please contact the library at (361) 826-2356 at least 48 hours in advance.