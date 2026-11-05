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📅 Tot Town Playtime for ages 0–5 at Harte Library
📅 Tot Town Playtime for Little Ones at Janet F. Harte Library
Bring your little one to Tot Town Playtime for a relaxed hour of play.
Kids can make new friends and play with toys and blocks in the Children's Area at Janet F. Harte Public Library.
• Dates: Thursdays – Nov 5, 2026; Nov 12, 2026; Dec 3, 2026; Dec 10, 2026; Dec 24, 2026
• Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
• Location: Children's Area, Janet F. Harte Public Library
• Audience: Children ages 0–18 months, 1–3, and 3–5
This is a casual, in-person playtime—great for toddlers, preschoolers, and caregivers to socialize.
If you need accommodations, contact the library 48 hours in advance at (361) 826-2310.
More Info: Tot Town Playtime - LibCal - ...
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