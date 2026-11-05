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📅 Play Cafe playtime for ages 0–3 at Garcia Library

6 days ago
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📅 Play Cafe for little ones and caregivers

Bring your little one to Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Public Library for Play Cafe, an in-person playtime for babies and toddlers.

Kids can explore and play, while parents enjoy cafe-style drinks and chat with other adults.

  • When: Thursdays, 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM (multiple dates listed: Nov 5, 12, 19; Dec 3, 10, 17, 24, 2026)
  • Where: Meeting Room 118, Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Public Library
  • Who: Children ages 0–18 months and ages 1–3, with their caregivers
  • Category: Sensory & child development

If you need any accommodation to attend, please contact the library at (361) 826-2360 at least 48 hours in advance.

More Info: Play Cafe - LibCal - City ...

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