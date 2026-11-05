📅 Adult scrapbooking & journaling Thursdays at Hopkins Library

📅 Little Paper Stories: Weekly Adult Craft Time

Update: The Little Paper Stories program is cancelled for today, but it will resume next week.

Join this 18+ craft group every Thursday from 1:00–3:30 PM at the Owen R. Hopkins Public Library – Meeting Room.

It’s a relaxed, beginner-friendly space to try scrapbooking and junk journaling. No experience needed—just bring yourself and any photos or paper bits you’d like to use. It’s a nice mid-day break to unwind and get creative.

Who: Adults 18+

When: Thursdays, 1:00–3:30 PM

Where: Owen R. Hopkins Public Library, Meeting Room

Category: Recreation / arts & crafts

If you need accommodations, please contact the library at (361) 826-2350 at least 48 hours in advance.