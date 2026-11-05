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📅 Adult scrapbooking & journaling Thursdays at Hopkins Library
📅 Little Paper Stories: Weekly Adult Craft Time
Update: The Little Paper Stories program is cancelled for today, but it will resume next week.
Join this 18+ craft group every Thursday from 1:00–3:30 PM at the Owen R. Hopkins Public Library – Meeting Room.
It’s a relaxed, beginner-friendly space to try scrapbooking and junk journaling. No experience needed—just bring yourself and any photos or paper bits you’d like to use. It’s a nice mid-day break to unwind and get creative.
Who: Adults 18+
When: Thursdays, 1:00–3:30 PM
Where: Owen R. Hopkins Public Library, Meeting Room
Category: Recreation / arts & crafts
If you need accommodations, please contact the library at (361) 826-2350 at least 48 hours in advance.
More Info: Little Paper Stories - LibCal - ...
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