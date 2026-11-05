📅 Fall Musical “Once Upon A Mattress” on Nov. 5, 2026

📅 Fall Musical “Once Upon A Mattress” – Nov. 5

Enjoy Copperas Cove ISD’s Fall Musical, “Once Upon A Mattress,” at the Lea Ledger Auditorium, Copperas Cove, TX 76522.

Date: 11/5/2026

Time: 6:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Doors open: 6:00 PM

Location: Lea Ledger Auditorium, Copperas Cove, TX 76522, USA

This is a school district musical performance, open to anyone who wants to come out and support local students and enjoy an evening of theater.

Plan to arrive by 6:00 PM if you want to get seated before the show starts at 6:30 PM.