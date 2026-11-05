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Copperas Cove
📅 Fall Musical “Once Upon A Mattress” on Nov. 5, 2026
6 days ago
📅 Fall Musical “Once Upon A Mattress” – Nov. 5
Enjoy Copperas Cove ISD’s Fall Musical, “Once Upon A Mattress,” at the Lea Ledger Auditorium, Copperas Cove, TX 76522.
- Date: 11/5/2026
- Time: 6:30 PM – 9:00 PM
- Doors open: 6:00 PM
- Location: Lea Ledger Auditorium, Copperas Cove, TX 76522, USA
This is a school district musical performance, open to anyone who wants to come out and support local students and enjoy an evening of theater.
Plan to arrive by 6:00 PM if you want to get seated before the show starts at 6:30 PM.
More Info: Fall Musical "Once Upon A Mattress" | Copperas Cov...
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