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📅 CES picture retakes & holiday photos on Nov. 5, 2026
5 days ago
📅 CES picture retakes & holiday photos on Nov. 5, 2026
Canton Elementary School will hold CTT meetings, plus picture retakes and holiday pictures, on 11/5/2026.
The event will take place at Canton Elementary School. A specific time is not listed, so it’s a good idea to call or check with the school office ahead of time.
If your child missed picture day, needs a retake, or you want holiday photos, mark November 5, 2026 on your calendar and watch for any flyers or details from the school about ordering and payment.
More Info: 📸 CES — CTT Meetings / Picture Retakes & Holiday P...
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