📅 CES picture retakes & holiday photos on Nov. 5, 2026

Canton Elementary School will hold CTT meetings, plus picture retakes and holiday pictures, on 11/5/2026.

The event will take place at Canton Elementary School. A specific time is not listed, so it’s a good idea to call or check with the school office ahead of time.

If your child missed picture day, needs a retake, or you want holiday photos, mark November 5, 2026 on your calendar and watch for any flyers or details from the school about ordering and payment.