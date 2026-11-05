📅 Nov. 5: CIS Parent Volunteer Meeting & Beach Club

📅 CIS Parent Volunteer Meeting & Beach Club – Nov. 5, 2026

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Canton ISD will host two activities at CIS:

Parent Volunteer Meeting: 8:30–9:15 a.m.

Beach Club: 3:15–4:30 p.m. in the CIS Cafeteria

All 5th grade students will also continue working on their Veterans Day program preparation that day.

If you’re a CIS parent, you can attend the volunteer meeting in the morning, and 5th graders can participate in Beach Club after school in the cafeteria.