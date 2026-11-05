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📅 Nov. 5: CIS Parent Volunteer Meeting & Beach Club
5 days ago
📅 CIS Parent Volunteer Meeting & Beach Club – Nov. 5, 2026
On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Canton ISD will host two activities at CIS:
- Parent Volunteer Meeting: 8:30–9:15 a.m.
- Beach Club: 3:15–4:30 p.m. in the CIS Cafeteria
All 5th grade students will also continue working on their Veterans Day program preparation that day.
If you’re a CIS parent, you can attend the volunteer meeting in the morning, and 5th graders can participate in Beach Club after school in the cafeteria.
More Info: 🤝 CIS — Parent Volunteer Meeting & Beach Club | Ca...
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