🚧 Wastewater plant Phase 1 expansion and new golf course pipeline

🚧 Wastewater plant upgrades and new pipeline through golf course

The City is moving forward with WWTP Phase 1 Expansion to handle the immediate needs of its aging wastewater system.

Planned work includes:

Effluent Pump Station upgrades

Pipeline conveyance improvements

Bottom of the Hill Lift Station upgrades

Headworks odor mitigation

These changes will increase pumping capacity and upsize pipelines so treated water (effluent) can be sent from the wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) to the golf course ponds.

To install and maintain the new 12-inch pipeline to the Live Oak pond, the City will need easements through the golf course.

If you live near the golf course or use it often, this explains why you may see utility work and new easement areas as the project moves ahead.