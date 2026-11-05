undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚧 Wastewater plant Phase 1 expansion and new golf course pipeline
🚧 Wastewater plant upgrades and new pipeline through golf course
The City is moving forward with WWTP Phase 1 Expansion to handle the immediate needs of its aging wastewater system.
Planned work includes:
- Effluent Pump Station upgrades
- Pipeline conveyance improvements
- Bottom of the Hill Lift Station upgrades
- Headworks odor mitigation
These changes will increase pumping capacity and upsize pipelines so treated water (effluent) can be sent from the wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) to the golf course ponds.
To install and maintain the new 12-inch pipeline to the Live Oak pond, the City will need easements through the golf course.
If you live near the golf course or use it often, this explains why you may see utility work and new easement areas as the project moves ahead.
More Info: WWTP Phase 1 Expansion | Fair Oaks Ranch, TX - Off...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.