📅 Senior Night varsity football game vs. Post, Nov. 6

📅 Senior Night varsity football game vs. Post

Come out and support New Deal’s varsity football team and honor the seniors at Senior Night.

What: Varsity Football vs. Post – District Senior Night

Varsity Football vs. Post – When: Friday, 11/6/2026, 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Where: New Deal Football Stadium

The school is inviting everyone to “Celebrate Tradition” and wear green and gold to the game.

If you want to cheer on the team and recognize the senior players, mark your calendar and head to New Deal Football Stadium dressed in school colors.