📅 FCCLA concession stand night at New Deal stadium

The FCCLA is hosting a concession stand at the New Deal Football Stadium Concession Stand on Friday, 11/6/2026, from 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM.

Families, students, and community members are welcome to stop by, grab some game‑day snacks, and support the FCCLA while enjoying a fun evening together.

When: 11/6/2026, 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Where: New Deal Football Stadium Concession Stand, New Deal ISD

Just show up during event hours to take part.