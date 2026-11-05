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📅 FCCLA concession stand night at New Deal stadium

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V4c86_1GnCmRtO00

📅 FCCLA concession stand night at New Deal stadium

The FCCLA is hosting a concession stand at the New Deal Football Stadium Concession Stand on Friday, 11/6/2026, from 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM.

Families, students, and community members are welcome to stop by, grab some game‑day snacks, and support the FCCLA while enjoying a fun evening together.

When: 11/6/2026, 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Where: New Deal Football Stadium Concession Stand, New Deal ISD

Just show up during event hours to take part.

More Info: Concession Stand Hosted by the FCCLA | New Deal In...

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