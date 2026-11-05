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New Deal

💰 New Deal ISD auctioning 9 lots of playground equipment

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U9Fpx_1GnCm6gc00

💰 Bid on surplus playground equipment from New Deal ISD

New Deal ISD is running an online auction with 9 lots of playground and outdoor equipment, including:

  • Climbing wall
  • Playground equipment
  • Ball toss towers
  • Metal picnic tables and awning
  • Metal swing sets
  • Monkey bars

The auction closes Friday, November 13, 2026, at 3:00 PM CST.

If you’re interested in adding playground pieces to a yard, church, daycare, or community space, visit the New Deal ISD online auction page to see photos, details, and place your bids before the deadline.

More Info: New Deal ISD Online Auction | New Deal Independent...

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