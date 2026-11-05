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New Deal
💰 New Deal ISD auctioning 9 lots of playground equipment
2 days ago
💰 Bid on surplus playground equipment from New Deal ISD
New Deal ISD is running an online auction with 9 lots of playground and outdoor equipment, including:
- Climbing wall
- Playground equipment
- Ball toss towers
- Metal picnic tables and awning
- Metal swing sets
- Monkey bars
The auction closes Friday, November 13, 2026, at 3:00 PM CST.
If you’re interested in adding playground pieces to a yard, church, daycare, or community space, visit the New Deal ISD online auction page to see photos, details, and place your bids before the deadline.
More Info: New Deal ISD Online Auction | New Deal Independent...
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