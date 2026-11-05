💰 New Deal ISD auctioning 9 lots of playground equipment

💰 Bid on surplus playground equipment from New Deal ISD

New Deal ISD is running an online auction with 9 lots of playground and outdoor equipment, including:

Climbing wall

Playground equipment

Ball toss towers

Metal picnic tables and awning

Metal swing sets

Monkey bars

The auction closes Friday, November 13, 2026, at 3:00 PM CST.

If you’re interested in adding playground pieces to a yard, church, daycare, or community space, visit the New Deal ISD online auction page to see photos, details, and place your bids before the deadline.