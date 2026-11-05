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📅 Centerville Jr-Sr Book Fair runs Nov 9–13
3 days ago
📅 Junior-Senior Book Fair: Nov 9–13
Centerville Junior-Senior High is hosting a Book Fair November 9–13, open 7:15 am–3:30 pm daily. There’s also a late shopping day on Monday, November 9, from 4:30–6:30 pm.
The Book Fair helps encourage student reading and raises funds for the school.
To make shopping easier, families can set up a student eWallet so kids don’t need to bring cash. Their balance will show right at the register.
To create and fund your child’s eWallet, visit the Centerville Junior-Senior High Bookfair homepage.
More Info: Centerville ISD -
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