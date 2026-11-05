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East Texas
📢 Free ETCOG Green Business recognition for East Texas orgs
2 days ago
💰 Green recognition program for East Texas organizations
Businesses, schools, nonprofits, and government offices in ETCOG’s 14-county region can earn “Green Business” recognition for cutting waste and boosting recycling.
The ETCOG Green Business Program is free and offers two levels:
- Green Business Partner – meet minimum requirements and earn 10+ points
- Green Business Pioneer – meet minimum requirements and earn 20+ points and become eligible for the Green Business of the Year award
To qualify, organizations must:
- Be located in the ETCOG region
- Maintain recycling or organics collection (or self-haul these materials)
- Earn at least 10 points on the Award Application
- Complete the Waste Evaluation Toolkit (survey, checklist, and waste form)
How to apply (due every year by April 1):
- Review the Green Business Program Overview Packet.
- Fill out the Award Application (Section 1.4).
- Complete the Waste Evaluation Toolkit (Section 2.0).
- Gather proof (service records, photos, policies, recycling data, toolkit).
- Submit everything by contacting ETCOG at 903-218-6400 (ask for the Solid Waste Coordinator).
Questions? Email Cammie.Keenon@etcog.org or call 903-218-6400.
More Info: ETCOG Green Business Program Recognizes Sustainabl...
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