📢 Free ETCOG Green Business recognition for East Texas orgs

💰 Green recognition program for East Texas organizations

Businesses, schools, nonprofits, and government offices in ETCOG’s 14-county region can earn “Green Business” recognition for cutting waste and boosting recycling.

The ETCOG Green Business Program is free and offers two levels:

Green Business Partner – meet minimum requirements and earn 10+ points

– meet minimum requirements and earn Green Business Pioneer – meet minimum requirements and earn 20+ points and become eligible for the Green Business of the Year award

To qualify, organizations must:

Be located in the ETCOG region

Maintain recycling or organics collection (or self-haul these materials)

Earn at least 10 points on the Award Application

on the Award Application Complete the Waste Evaluation Toolkit (survey, checklist, and waste form)

How to apply (due every year by April 1):

Review the Green Business Program Overview Packet. Fill out the Award Application (Section 1.4). Complete the Waste Evaluation Toolkit (Section 2.0). Gather proof (service records, photos, policies, recycling data, toolkit). Submit everything by contacting ETCOG at 903-218-6400 (ask for the Solid Waste Coordinator).

Questions? Email Cammie.Keenon@etcog.org or call 903-218-6400.