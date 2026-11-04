Overnight lane closure on FM 2252 Nov. 4–5

One lane of FM 2252 between Evans Road and 5th Street will be closed overnight from Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 9 p.m. to Thursday, Nov. 5 at 5 a.m. while crews move a traffic barrier. Traffic will move in both directions, but flaggers will alternate vehicles through the single open lane. Drivers should slow down, watch for workers, and allow extra travel time in this area.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Comal County, Texas