📅 Free Parent University night for Stafford MSD families

Stafford MSD is hosting its Parent University Conference 2026 on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at the Stafford MSD Administration Building, 1633 Staffordshire Rd.

Theme: “Roots of Resilience: Growing Stronger Together”

Schedule

Refreshments: 5–5:30 PM (first come, first served)

5–5:30 PM (first come, first served) Conference: 5:30–7:30 PM

What to expect:

Community resource tables with local organizations and family support services

Giveaways and prizes, including Pappadeaux , Gringo’s gift cards, Raising Cane’s Kids Meal certificates, and other swag

, gift cards, certificates, and other swag Student performances celebrating Stafford Spartans

Helpful sessions to support your child’s success and chances to connect with other families, educators, and community partners

FREE admission for the whole family, plus childcare and Spanish interpretation

Registration details are coming soon, so keep an eye out for updates from Stafford MSD.