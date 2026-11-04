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📅 Free Parent University night for Stafford MSD families
3 days ago
📅 Free Parent University night for Stafford MSD families
Stafford MSD is hosting its Parent University Conference 2026 on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at the Stafford MSD Administration Building, 1633 Staffordshire Rd.
Theme: “Roots of Resilience: Growing Stronger Together”
Schedule
- Refreshments: 5–5:30 PM (first come, first served)
- Conference: 5:30–7:30 PM
What to expect:
- Community resource tables with local organizations and family support services
- Giveaways and prizes, including Pappadeaux, Gringo’s gift cards, Raising Cane’s Kids Meal certificates, and other swag
- Student performances celebrating Stafford Spartans
- Helpful sessions to support your child’s success and chances to connect with other families, educators, and community partners
- FREE admission for the whole family, plus childcare and Spanish interpretation
Registration details are coming soon, so keep an eye out for updates from Stafford MSD.
More Info: Mark Your Calendars: Parent University on Nov. 19t...
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