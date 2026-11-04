📢 STISD families: McKinney-Vento form due Nov. 6

📢 Complete STISD McKinney-Vento form by Nov. 6

South Texas ISD is asking all STISD families to fill out the required 2026–2027 McKinney-Vento Questionnaire.

Deadline: Friday, November 6

How to complete: Log in to Skyward Family Access and submit the questionnaire online.

The district uses this information to better understand students’ living situations and needs so they can offer the right resources, academic supports, and services to help every student succeed.

If you have a child in STISD, please take a few minutes to complete the form in Skyward Family Access before Nov. 6.