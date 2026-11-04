📅 RSVP by Nov. 6 for Covington ISD Veteran's Breakfast

📅 RSVP now for Covington ISD Veteran's Breakfast

Covington ISD is hosting a Veteran's Breakfast on Monday, November 9, from 9:00–10:00 AM in the school cafeteria.

They’re putting together a special slideshow and need your help.

If you have a veteran you’d like to honor:

Email a picture , plus their name, branch, and rank

, plus their Send it to mark.cornelison@covingtonisd.org

If you are a veteran and plan to attend with your Covington ISD student, please RSVP using the form/link provided by the school.

All pictures, information, and RSVPs must be received by Friday, November 6, by 10:00 AM.