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📅 RSVP by Nov. 6 for Covington ISD Veteran's Breakfast

3 days ago
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📅 RSVP now for Covington ISD Veteran's Breakfast

Covington ISD is hosting a Veteran's Breakfast on Monday, November 9, from 9:00–10:00 AM in the school cafeteria.

They’re putting together a special slideshow and need your help.

If you have a veteran you’d like to honor:

  • Email a picture, plus their name, branch, and rank
  • Send it to mark.cornelison@covingtonisd.org

If you are a veteran and plan to attend with your Covington ISD student, please RSVP using the form/link provided by the school.

All pictures, information, and RSVPs must be received by Friday, November 6, by 10:00 AM.

More Info: Covington Independent School District -

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