📢 Share a name for the Ricebirds’ Wall of Hope

The ECHS Basketball Teams are teaming up with the American Cancer Society for a Coaches vs. Cancer Game on January 8, 2027.

To get ready, they’re building a Wall of Hope made of cards that:

Honor people currently fighting cancer

Celebrate survivors

Remember loved ones lost

Everyone in the Ricebird community is invited to take part.

Each card will carry a name and story, and will be displayed as part of this special project.

To join in, see the event flyer for details on how to submit your card so it can be included on the Wall of Hope.