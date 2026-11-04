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📢 Share a name for the Ricebirds’ Wall of Hope
3 days ago
📢 Share a name for the Ricebirds’ Wall of Hope
The ECHS Basketball Teams are teaming up with the American Cancer Society for a Coaches vs. Cancer Game on January 8, 2027.
To get ready, they’re building a Wall of Hope made of cards that:
- Honor people currently fighting cancer
- Celebrate survivors
- Remember loved ones lost
Everyone in the Ricebird community is invited to take part.
Each card will carry a name and story, and will be displayed as part of this special project.
To join in, see the event flyer for details on how to submit your card so it can be included on the Wall of Hope.
More Info: El Campo ISD -
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