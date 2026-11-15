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🐱 Playful Texas City Kittens Ready to Join Your Family
Texas City is full of tiny whiskers and big purrs right now. These adoptable kittens are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.
Orangesicle
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Lifeline of Galveston County
- Phone: (409) 797-6033
Orangesicle is a bright orange baby boy who’s ready to grow up in a real home instead of a shelter. If you love classic orange tabby charm, he could be your match.
👉 Meet Orangesicle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sable
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Lifeline of Galveston County
- Phone: (409) 797-6033
Sable is a soft gray baby boy with a sleek coat and curious eyes. He’s looking for a family to help him learn all about toys, treats, and cozy naps.
👉 Meet Sable and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tawny
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Shelter: Lifeline of Galveston County
- Phone: (409) 797-6033
Tawny is a brown tabby baby with classic stripes and big kitten energy. He’d love a home with people who enjoy playtime and gentle cuddles.
👉 Meet Tawny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gracie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue & White
- Adoption Fee: $90
- Shelter: Lifeline of Galveston County
- Phone: (409) 797-6033
Gracie is a sweet gray-and-white baby girl who’s ready for a gentle, loving home. She’s the perfect age to grow up with your family and bond for life.
👉 Meet Gracie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Quintin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $90
- Shelter: Lifeline of Galveston County
- Phone: (409) 797-6033
Quintin is a handsome gray baby boy looking for a safe place to land. If you’ve been wanting a kitten to grow up by your side, he’s ready to meet you.
👉 Meet Quintin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Max
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Lifeline of Galveston County
- Phone: (409) 797-6033
Max is a fluffy gray baby with a medium-length coat that’s just asking to be petted. He’s ready to trade the shelter for a warm lap and a loving home.
👉 Meet Max and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cinnabon
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Lifeline of Galveston County
- Phone: (409) 797-6033
Cinnabon is a warm orange baby boy with a name as sweet as he looks. He’s hoping for a family who will spoil him with toys and safe indoor adventures.
👉 Meet Cinnabon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
VENMO
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Shelter: Galveston County Animal Resource Center
- Phone: (409) 948-2485
VENMO is a striking white baby boy who really stands out. If you’ve been dreaming of a bright, snowy kitten, he may be the one for you.
👉 Meet VENMO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these kittens caught your eye, please call the listed shelter to ask about a meet-and-greet or start an adoption application through their link. Sharing this list with friends and family in Texas City can also help these little ones find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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