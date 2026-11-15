Texas City is full of tiny whiskers and big purrs right now. These adoptable kittens are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Lifeline of Galveston County

Phone: (409) 797-6033

Orangesicle is a bright orange baby boy who’s ready to grow up in a real home instead of a shelter. If you love classic orange tabby charm, he could be your match.

👉 Meet Orangesicle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Lifeline of Galveston County

Phone: (409) 797-6033

Sable is a soft gray baby boy with a sleek coat and curious eyes. He’s looking for a family to help him learn all about toys, treats, and cozy naps.

👉 Meet Sable and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Lifeline of Galveston County

Phone: (409) 797-6033

Tawny is a brown tabby baby with classic stripes and big kitten energy. He’d love a home with people who enjoy playtime and gentle cuddles.

👉 Meet Tawny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue & White

Gray/Blue & White Adoption Fee: $90

Shelter: Lifeline of Galveston County

Phone: (409) 797-6033

Gracie is a sweet gray-and-white baby girl who’s ready for a gentle, loving home. She’s the perfect age to grow up with your family and bond for life.

👉 Meet Gracie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $90

Shelter: Lifeline of Galveston County

Phone: (409) 797-6033

Quintin is a handsome gray baby boy looking for a safe place to land. If you’ve been wanting a kitten to grow up by your side, he’s ready to meet you.

👉 Meet Quintin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Lifeline of Galveston County

Phone: (409) 797-6033

Max is a fluffy gray baby with a medium-length coat that’s just asking to be petted. He’s ready to trade the shelter for a warm lap and a loving home.

👉 Meet Max and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Lifeline of Galveston County

Phone: (409) 797-6033

Cinnabon is a warm orange baby boy with a name as sweet as he looks. He’s hoping for a family who will spoil him with toys and safe indoor adventures.

👉 Meet Cinnabon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Galveston County Animal Resource Center

Phone: (409) 948-2485

VENMO is a striking white baby boy who really stands out. If you’ve been dreaming of a bright, snowy kitten, he may be the one for you.

👉 Meet VENMO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these kittens caught your eye, please call the listed shelter to ask about a meet-and-greet or start an adoption application through their link. Sharing this list with friends and family in Texas City can also help these little ones find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.