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Texas City
🛒 Texas City Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Local Openings
4 days ago
Texas City has a nice mix of retail and customer service roles right now, from mall sales to grocery and banking. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady hours.
Sales Associate (Part-Time) – Cole Haan
- Employer: Cole Haan
- Location: Texas City, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $13–$16/hour
- Highlights: Help run daily store operations, hit personal sales goals, and give a high-end customer experience. Great fit if you enjoy fashion, can work nights/weekends, and like a fast-paced retail floor.
Perishables Representative – Texas City Blooms (Part-Time)
- Employer: HEB
- Location: Texas City, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Highlights: Stock and maintain fresh foods or floral, help customers with orders and product questions, and follow food safety rules. Good for someone 18+ who likes hands-on work and staying busy on their feet.
Bilingual Wireless Sales Rep / Store Manager
- Employer: Cricket Wireless
- Location: Texas City, TX (next to Sally Beauty)
- Type: Full-time & Part-time openings
- Pay: From $13.00/hour + commission
- Highlights: High base pay plus strong commissions and bonus potential in a busy prepaid wireless store. Best for bilingual English/Spanish candidates with wireless sales experience who want income tied to performance.
Contact Center Financial Services Representative
- Employer: Amoco Federal Credit Union
- Location: Texas City, TX
- Type: Not listed (likely full-time)
- Pay: Not listed
- Highlights: Phone- and digital-based role helping members with accounts, loans, and everyday banking questions. Comes with strong benefits like health coverage, PTO, 401(k) match, and bonus potential; ideal if you have 3–5 years of related experience and like detailed, member-focused work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.