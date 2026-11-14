Texas City has a nice mix of retail and customer service roles right now, from mall sales to grocery and banking. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady hours.

Employer: Cole Haan

Cole Haan Location: Texas City, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13–$16/hour

Highlights: Help run daily store operations, hit personal sales goals, and give a high-end customer experience. Great fit if you enjoy fashion, can work nights/weekends, and like a fast-paced retail floor.

Employer: HEB

Location: Texas City, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Stock and maintain fresh foods or floral, help customers with orders and product questions, and follow food safety rules. Good for someone 18+ who likes hands-on work and staying busy on their feet.

Employer: Cricket Wireless

Location: Texas City, TX (next to Sally Beauty)

Type: Full-time & Part-time openings

Full-time & Part-time openings Pay: From $13.00/hour + commission

Highlights: High base pay plus strong commissions and bonus potential in a busy prepaid wireless store. Best for bilingual English/Spanish candidates with wireless sales experience who want income tied to performance.

Employer: Amoco Federal Credit Union

Location: Texas City, TX

Type: Not listed (likely full-time)

Not listed (likely full-time) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Phone- and digital-based role helping members with accounts, loans, and everyday banking questions. Comes with strong benefits like health coverage, PTO, 401(k) match, and bonus potential; ideal if you have 3–5 years of related experience and like detailed, member-focused work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.