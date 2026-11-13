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Texas City
Texas City issues Christmas parade safety reminder
10 days ago
Texas City reminds families attending the Christmas Parade to follow simple candy safety rules along the route: let candy come to you, do not run into the street or chase candy, and stay clear of the path of the floats so everyone can enjoy a safe event.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Texas City
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