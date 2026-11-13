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🛒 Texas City Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings & $70K+ Option
Texas City’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from fashion to fitness. Here are a few solid customer-facing roles you can jump on this week.
Store Manager – Tanger Outlet at Houston
- Employer: Victoria’s Secret & Co.
- Location: Texas City, TX (Tanger Outlets)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $71,600 – $86,000/year
Lead a high-profile lingerie and fashion store, drive sales, and coach a large team. This is a good fit if you have strong retail leadership experience and want a well-paying role with big responsibility.
Team Lead – Part-time (Keyholder)
- Employer: Vera Bradley
- Location: Texas City, TX
- Type: Part-time (10–25 hrs/week)
- Pay: $17.00/hour (range listed $13.51 – $20.24/hour)
Support store leaders, help hit sales goals, and coach teammates while enjoying an employee discount and flexible schedule. Great if you like colorful accessories, want leadership experience, and need part-time hours.
Overnight Front Desk Associate
- Employer: World Gym
- Location: Texas City, TX
- Type: Overnight, in-person
- Pay: From $12.00/hour
Work the overnight shift greeting members, checking people in, handling payments, and keeping the front area tidy. Ideal if you have customer service experience, like a quieter shift, and don’t mind working solo.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you can ask for the schedule and details you need.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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