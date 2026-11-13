Texas City’s tech scene is growing, with solid options for data, AI, and software pros. If you’re in IT and want strong pay plus real impact, these three roles are worth a look.

Employer: Arccus Inc.

Arccus Inc. Location: Texas City, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Contract

Salary: From $50,000/year

Lead SAP master data and product data governance so the whole business can trust its product info. Good fit if you’re strong in data models, ETL, SQL, SAP, and BI tools and like owning standards and quality.

Employer: Aivanta Tech Inc

Aivanta Tech Inc Location: Texas City, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60–$80/hour , about 40 hours/week

, about Benefits: Flexible schedule, relocation assistance

Senior-level AI role (8–10 years’ experience) working with Python, TensorFlow, SQL, AWS, big data tools. You’ll build and ship real ML models across predictive, NLP, and generative AI that go into production.

Employer: Ophthalmology Partners Ltd.

Ophthalmology Partners Ltd. Location: Hybrid – Texas City, TX 77592

Type: Senior/Architect (Other)

Salary: $35–$50/hour

Benefits: 401(k), 401(k) match, retirement plan

Architect and build cloud-based, scalable apps using .NET, Java, microservices, React/Angular, and modern DevOps tools like Docker, Kubernetes, CI/CD. Great if you enjoy owning system design and mentoring dev teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more wiggle room than the headline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.