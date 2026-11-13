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💻 Texas City IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles Open Now
Texas City’s tech scene is growing, with solid options for data, AI, and software pros. If you’re in IT and want strong pay plus real impact, these three roles are worth a look.
SAP Master Data Governance Lead – PDM
- Employer: Arccus Inc.
- Location: Texas City, TX (in person)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: From $50,000/year
Lead SAP master data and product data governance so the whole business can trust its product info. Good fit if you’re strong in data models, ETL, SQL, SAP, and BI tools and like owning standards and quality.
AI/ML Developer
- Employer: Aivanta Tech Inc
- Location: Texas City, TX (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60–$80/hour, about 40 hours/week
- Benefits: Flexible schedule, relocation assistance
Senior-level AI role (8–10 years’ experience) working with Python, TensorFlow, SQL, AWS, big data tools. You’ll build and ship real ML models across predictive, NLP, and generative AI that go into production.
Senior Software Engineer/Architect
- Employer: Ophthalmology Partners Ltd.
- Location: Hybrid – Texas City, TX 77592
- Type: Senior/Architect (Other)
- Salary: $35–$50/hour
- Benefits: 401(k), 401(k) match, retirement plan
Architect and build cloud-based, scalable apps using .NET, Java, microservices, React/Angular, and modern DevOps tools like Docker, Kubernetes, CI/CD. Great if you enjoy owning system design and mentoring dev teams.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more wiggle room than the headline.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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